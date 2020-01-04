World War 3 trends on Twitter post Soleimani killing

After Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander, social media has been abuzz with varied opinions on the incident

DH Wed Desk,
  • Jan 04 2020, 14:34pm ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2020, 14:57pm ist
Donald Trump (left), supporters Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and Iraq's Hezbollah brigades attend the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (right). (AP/PTI/Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

While you thought that ‘Happy New Year’ would be the most trending thing at the start of the year, Iran, US, Trump, and ironically, World War 3 took its place.

After US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, social media has been abuzz with varied opinions on the incident.

Be it to avenge the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad or to end Soleimani's ‘reign of terror’ in the Gulf, the attack made Trump, US, and Iran trending on social media.

However, what's hysterical are the memes and hashtags relating to ‘World War 3’, which also have been trending on Twitter after Iranian Premiere, Ayatollah Khamenei warned to take revenge from the US, sparking speculations of another world war.

While tensions rose between the US and Iran post the killing, the hashtag also proved to be a brighter side by providing a comic element with all the funny memes. Though Trump, the US and Iran remained the top trends on social media, the hashtag regarding World War 3 saw over 2 million posts/tweets, making it a social media sensation.

Check some of the memes doing the rounds on Twitter:

