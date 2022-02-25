West slow in helping Ukraine against Russia: Zelensky

Zelensky says West slow in helping Ukraine against Russian invasion

State institutions in Europe are not in a hurry with really strong decisions, said Zelensky

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 25 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 19:03 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said the West was in no hurry to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

"How are you going to defend yourself when you are so slowly helping us in Ukraine?" Zelensky said in a statement released by his office. "State institutions in Europe are not in a hurry with really strong decisions."

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine
Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin

