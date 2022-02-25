Zelensky says West slow in helping Ukraine against Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said the West was in no hurry to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
"How are you going to defend yourself when you are so slowly helping us in Ukraine?" Zelensky said in a statement released by his office. "State institutions in Europe are not in a hurry with really strong decisions."
