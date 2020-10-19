IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Which team can still turn things around?
updated: Oct 19 2020, 18:39 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 37 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:39
Impact player for RR
Jofra Archer: The onus of wickets is on Jofra Archer. On his day, he can be devastating. With 12 wickets so far, he will need to make an impact.
18:38
Impact player for CSK
Sam Curran: The 22-year-old is a valuable part of the team as he's a strong competitor. He can bat anywhere and can bowl whenever required. He is also a great fielder.
18:35
RR Threats: RR also have five must-win matches to go. The team's performances so far don't inspire a lot of confidence in what they can do.
18:35
RR Opportunities: Uthappa should probably continue as an opener. He gave RR a good start in the last match. It's a tough call on whether Ben Stokes should continue as an opener.
18:34
RR Weaknesses: Apart from Jofra Archer, the other bowlers haven't been able to take wickets. The pacer has twice as many wickets as Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal. The Indian pacers have also been unreliable.
18:32
RR Strengths: The strong batting core has turned out to be quite frail. On the positive side, Robin Uthappa found some form in his preferred opening slot in the last match. Steve Smith has three fifties but is still hunting for his best touch. Rahul Tewatia has stolen some games for RR down the order but he can't do it every time. And Sanju Samson has a bad habit of flattering to deceive every year.
18:32
The SWOT for RR.
18:30
CSK Threats: It is now or never for MS Dhoni. He needs to either write this season off or fight till the end. With just three wins from nine matches, it is one of their worst performances in recent years. CSK have to win all five remaining matches to give themselves a chase for play-offs.
18:28
CSK Opportunities: Dwayne Bravo’s injury will force a change of plans. Either Imran Tahir or Mitchell Santner will need to come in. Tahir is one of the best spinners around but Santner is a better option if CSK want to draft in an all-rounder. That might give Santner an edge.
18:25
CSK Weaknesses: The batting continues to have problems. Shane Watson has been a disappointment and the pressure is on Faf du Plessis in every match. Ambati Rayudu has clicked here and there but it's not been enough. MS Dhoni does not seem to have the match-winning skills of old. And Kedar Jadhav has been off colour all through the season.
18:23
CSK Strengths: CSK have depth in their bowling, which allowed them to drag the match against the Delhi Capitals into the last over. Dwayne Bravo's injury then messed up a match that they should have won. The bowling has been pretty good without once using the exceptional skills of Imran Tahir.
18:21
The SWOT for CSK
18:13
Form Guide (last five matches)
Chennai Super Kings: L-W-L-L-W
Rajasthan Royals: L-L-W-L-L
18:09
Head to Head:
Matches Played: 23
Chennai Super Kings: 14
Rajasthan Royals: 9
CSK have enjoyed playing against RR. Will the dominance continue or will RR be able to complete the double over CSK this season and mover ahead of them in the points table?
18:07
What happened in the reverse fixture?
Steve Smith and Sanju Samson’s blistering fifties propelled RR to 216/7 in 20 overs. In response, Faf du Plessis too hit a quick-fire half-century but CSK were stopped at 200/6 in 20 overs. RR won the match by 16 runs.
18:01
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 37 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. This evening Chennai Super Kings face Rajasthan Royals at Sheik Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. With CSK at 7th and RR at 8th, tonight's match is huge. At the end of the night one team will lose and that should be it for that team for this season. This match is all about CSK and RR staying relavent in the league for this season.
15:16
