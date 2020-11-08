IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Can DC upsatge in-form SRH ?
updated: Nov 08 2020, 18:04 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from Qualifier 2 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:04
What happened in their league phase clases?
Sunrisers Hyderabad has beaten Delhi Capitals in both the league matches this season.
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of Qualifier-II of the play-offs of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad as Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner goes through to the final and it will be the end of the road for the losing team. So will Delhi Capitals qualify for their first ever IPL final or will Sunrisers Hyderabad make a second appearance in IPL final in three years?
16:59
The SWOT for DC
Strengths:DC have a very good bowling attack but they need to deliver consistently. Kagiso Rabada is the season's second-highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps and Anrich Nortje has unleashed fiery pace to get 20 wickets. The spin duo of R Ashwin and Axar Patel have together snatched up 21 wickets. Marcus Stoinis has also been a decent bowling option.
Weaknesses:The batting is in complete disarray. Only three batsmen have got fifties in the last three matches. DC have lost 40 wickets in their last five matches with an average loss of eight wickets per match. The top order seems to have lost their form together.
Opportunities:Delhi have the chance to play in their first IPL final.
Threats: They are stuck in a rut and do not seem to know the way out. That could mean big trouble in a knockout match.
16:58
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths:The big players like David Warner, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson have stepped up at the right time. Add Rashid Khan into the mix and they have a good line-up of match-winners. This is their moment to shine.
Weaknesses:The injury to Wriddhiman Saha has caused an issue at the top of the order as his replacement Shreevats Goswami doesn't have enough matches under his belt. So, the burden of leading from the front will be on David Warner's shoulders.
Opportunities:They've won four matches in a row and they have a chance to reach their second final in three years. They should raise their game in each knockout to bag another title.
Threats:They've played a series of must-win matches one after another. Will they run out of steam soon?
