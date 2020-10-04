IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: A fight to get off the bottom rung
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: A fight to get off the bottom rung
updated: Oct 04 2020, 18:49 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 18 between the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:48
18:47
18:46
18:44
18:44
18:41
18:40
18:38
18:37
18:35
18:30
18:25
18:20
18:16
16:48
