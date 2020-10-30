IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Will KXIP extend their winning streak?
updated: Oct 30 2020, 17:32 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 50 between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
17:27
The SWOT for RR
Strengths:Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson are back among the runs and that's good news. Skipper Steve Smith also needs to lead from the front in the batting. A few of his leg-spinners could also surprise the opposition.
Weaknesses: It's a one-man bowling unit. Jofra Archer has tried to win games on his own but it's too much. Can Smith find some domestic bowlers who can step up? Mayank Markande would be one good choice.
Opportunities: They have a very small chance of reaching the play-offs. They need a total team performance to take them forward.
Threats: Their entire campaign has been a mixed bag. Can they find some inspiration somewhere?
17:26
The SWOT for KXIP
Strengths:The batting has been on fire in the second half of the league phase. KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran are all in form. Mayank Agarwal was also in prime form before he was injured. Glenn Maxwell is the only one who appears to be stuck in a rut.
Weaknesses:The bowling is still fragile and can be taken apart. Mohammad Shami has been the difference in many matches but he cannot carry the burden alone.
Opportunities:They have a strong chance to enter the play-offs but they need to keep the momentum going.
Threats:There are so many teams vying for limited play-off spots, so a few mistakes can end their journey quickly.
