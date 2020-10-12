IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Can RCB keep the wins going?
updated: Oct 12 2020, 18:27 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 28 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
18:26
KKR Strengths: KKR’s pace battery keeps delivering. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Kagarkoti have proved their worth. Against KXIP, Prasidh Krishna bowled a good spell of 4-0-29-3.
18:25
The SWOT for KKR
18:23
RCB Threats: RCB are on a winning run but they should not get complacent or overconfident.
18:21
RCB Opportunities: With Chris Morris and Isuru Udana in the playing XI, RCB’s bowling looks much improved. Death bowling still has some way to go but it's looking better.
18:18
RCB Weaknesses: Most of RCB’s runs havecome from the top order. The middle and lower middle order havenot been tested. Had it not been for Kohli’s masterclass in the last match, RCB would not have reached a good total against Chennai. KKR needs to target the top order and expose the middle order quickly.
18:20
RCB Strengths: RCB’s batting is in great shape. Virat Kohli has two fifties, Devdutt Padikkal has three fifties, AB de Villiers has twoand Aaron Finch has one. The rest of the batting needs to follow suit.
18:16
The SWOT for RCB
18:12
Form Guide (last five matches)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-L-W-W-L
Kolkata Knight Riders: W-W-L-W-W
18:07
Head to Head
Matches Played: 25
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders: 15
KKR vs RCB was the first ever IPL match to be played way back in 2008. Since then KKR have dominated RCB. Will RCB win tonight or will KKR continue its dominanc over RCB? We shall know that in a few hours from now.
18:03
Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth on the points table with 8 points from 6 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are third on the points tally with 8 points from 6 matches but they are better placed than RCB because of their better NRR. KKR have a NRR of +0.017 while RCB have a NRR of -0.820. This match is important for both RCB and KKR as the winner of this contest will go level with MI and DC as far as points are concerned.
18:01
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 28 of the Indian Premier League. This evening Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah.
