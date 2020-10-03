IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Who will be the table king?
updated: Oct 03 2020, 13:25 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 15 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
13:03
Impact player for RR- Sanju Samson
With16 sixes,the young batsman has hit the most sixes in the tournament so far. Against a struggling bowling line-up, we could see Samson scoring big once again.
13:03
Impact player for RCB- AB de Villiers
With two fifties and an average of 67, de Villiers is RCB’s leading run-scorer this season. He can help build an innings and accelerate when needed. De Villiers needs to fight for that orange cap all the way through the tournament.
13:02
Ground conditions
This will be the first match of the season to start in the afternoon. The players will have to deal with unfamiliar conditions and extreme heat with the temperature above 37 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 46%. There will be a gentle breeze.
13:02
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Sanju Samson (wk), Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ankit Rajpoot
13:02
RR's weaknesses
Jos Buttler has looked a bit rusty in the two matches that he has played. RR need Buttler to be at his best to string victories together.
13:01
RCB's weaknesses
The bowling still has problems. In their match against MI, they had their opponent on the mat at 78/4. Then they slowly let things slip away from their grasp. RCB should not have let the match reach the Super Over. The bowlers are leaking way too many runs for Kohli’s liking.
13:01
RR's strengths
The depth in bowling. Against KKR, Steve Smith had as many as seven bowling options at his disposal. It allows a captain to pull back if a frontline bowler has an off day and shouldn't have to cost the team the match.
13:00
RCB's strengths
Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers have multiple fifties already. Aaron Finch got his first in the previous match. Except for Virat Kohli, the others are getting runs. And the skipper needs just one innings to get back into the rhythm. If that happens, RCB’s top order will be among the best operating this season.
12:59
The Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in IPL's match 15 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In their last match, RCB beat the Mumbai Indians in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie. The Rajasthan Royals had their first defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.
