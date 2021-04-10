IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: The protege takes on the master

Negative Covid-19 certificate a must to watch IPL matches at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
The Mumbai Cricket Association has asked its Apex Council members to produce a Covid-19 negative certificate in order to enter the Wankhede stadium, which will host 10 matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.
It's Dhoni vs Pant as CSK take on DC in their IPL season opener
It will be a battle between the 'young apprentice and his master' when Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings square off against each other in an IPL match on Saturday, with both sides aiming for a winning startto their campaign.
A new day dawns for DC | IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
Last season’s finalist the Delhi Capitals start their IPL 2021 campaign as they take on three-time champions the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2021 Points Table: Team rankings, wins and losses
