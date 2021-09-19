IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: CSK look to banish UAE nightmare as they face old foe MI

Phase 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 gets under way in the United Arab Emirates. And it begins with the tournament's El Clásico. The first match of the UAE leg of the IPL sees three-time winners the Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time CSK played in the UAE, things went horribly wrong for the otherwise formidable side. This is a chance for them to set the record straight. As for the Mumbai Indians, they must rediscover their mojo quickly if they want to push for a third consecutive IPL title. Stay with DH for ball-by-ball updates from Match 30.
Pitch report:
A really hard pitch and the conditions are really hot. A good batting wicket on offer. The field is green and lush.Chasing would be a good option.
Impact Player for MI
Rahul Chahar: Leg spinner Rahul Chahar is MI’s top-wicket taker this season so far with 11 scalps. His wicket-taking ability in the middle overs has kept the opponents in check. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be relying on the spinner to deliver a win in the fixture.
Impact Player for CSK
Ravindra Jadeja: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in good nick earlier in the year. He had picked 6 wickets and scored 131 runs. Should Jadeja continue with his fine all-round form, then CSK will have no problem in booking a place in the playoffs.
Team News
No changes in the original squads of the two teams. England all-rounder Sam Curran arrived in the UAE only on September 15 and is yet to complete his mandatory quarantine period. Hence, he will be unavailable for selection for CSK. MI have all their frontline players available for selection.
Form Guide
CSK: L-W-W-W-W
MI: W-W-L-L-W
What happened in the reverse fixture earlier in the season?
The two teams featured in a high-scoring fixture at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Batting first CSK hammered a score of 218/4 thanks to fifties from du Plessis and Ali. MI struggled in the chase initially but Pollard, batting at no.5, blasted 87 from mere 34 deliveries to take his side home.
CSK vs MI Head-to-head
Matches played: 31
CSK wins: 12
MI wins: 19
MI Opportunities:
Ishan Kishan had a breakthrough season in the IPL last year when he blasted 516 runs scoring four fifties. The left-handed batter has struggled in the first of the season this scoring only 73 runs from five outings. The team would hope that return to the UAE also marks a return of form for the young batter.
MI Weaknesses:
The usually free-scoring MI batters struggled in early in the season. Only four batters, Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock have registered a fifty each this season. If MI harbor the ambition of defending the title then the batters should be back in the form.
MI Strengths:
Like CSK, MI too will enjoy the luxury of an unchanged squad. Mumbai Indians were endearing a slightly rough season in India, but they would be loving to be back in the UAE. Last year, the pitches and the conditions of the country favored the MI players. The bowling was looking in good shape. Rahul Chahar has already picked 11 wickets. The pace bowling duo of JaspritBumrah and Trent Boult combined to pick 14 wickets.
SWOT for MI
CSK Threats:
The form, the player availability, and the position on the points table suggest that there is no imminent threat lurking around for the team.
CSK Opportunities:
CSK's old guns, skipper MS Dhoni and vice-captain Suresh Raina were not in the best of the forms in the summer. They would be hoping to be back amongst runs and contribute to the team’s success in the remainder of the tournament.
CSK Weakness:
Unfortunately, CSK return to a country where it experienced its worst IPL season. The UAE played host to the 8 IPL teams for the 2020 season too and it was here that CSK failed to finish inside the top-4 for the first time in its history. The team would hope that the stop-start season and return to the UAE don’t spell doom.
CSK Strengths:
The men in Yellow looked settled at top of the order earlier in the season. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad were in run-scoring form. du Plessis is the third-highest run-scorer of the season with 320 runs against his name. Gaikwad has scored two fifties. England all-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at no.3, had scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25. Moreover, CSK has all its players at its disposal. While other teams have been forced to sign new players for this phase of the league, CSK’s squad is settled.
SWOT for CSK
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI: Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Surya Kumar Yadav, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult.
