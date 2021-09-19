IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: CSK look to banish UAE nightmare as they face old foe MI

Phase 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 gets under way in the United Arab Emirates. And it begins with the tournament's El Clásico. The first match of the UAE leg of the IPL sees three-time winners the Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time CSK played in the UAE, things went horribly wrong for the otherwise formidable side. This is a chance for them to set the record straight. As for the Mumbai Indians, they must rediscover their mojo quickly if they want to push for a third consecutive IPL title. Stay with DH for ball-by-ball updates from Match 30.