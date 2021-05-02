IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC win toss and opt to bowl

Mayank Agarwal, PBKS captain:Sad we are gonna miss KL Rahul. But it is what it is and we have to deal with it. We won the last game, we have the confidence. I hope it gets lower and slower. Really looking forward to the responsibility. We got Dawid Malan in for Nicholas Pooran.
RishabhPant: We are going to bowl first. We are doing good as a team. We are trying to focus on things, we just try to learn from our game and move forward. I am enjoying every bit of it captaincy. We are playing with the same team as the previous game.
Toss
Delhi Capitalswin toss and opt to bowl first.
A reminder of what happened in the match between the two teams earlier in the season
At Wankhede, batting first, PBKS scored 195/4 thanks to 61 off 51 balls from KL Rahul, and 69 from 36 balls by Mayank Agarwal. DC chased the total down in just 18.2 overs thanks to 92 from 49 balls by opener Shikhar Dhawan.
England batter Dawid Malan is set to make his debut for Punjab Kings!
The news that should break the internet today: Dawid Malan makes his debut in red and gold! 🤩
We are back to the wicket where we started last week. In the first match, there was a lot of dew and then there was a sandstorm. What are the captains gonna do? My advice to the captains will still be to chase to win the game, says Kevin Pietersen in his pitch report.
KL Rahul would be missing this match and in his absence Mayank Agarwal has been appointed as the stand-in captain of Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal missed PBKS’ previous match versus RCB due to an injury. K L Rahul was taken to hospital hours before the match due to acute apendicitis and Mayank is set to lead the team in his absence.
From the DC camp, Amit Mishra had missed the team’s previous game owing to an injury. There has not been any update on his fitness either.
Weaknesses for DC
The bowling resources look a bit thin. Only Avesh Khan is in wicket-taking form. Amit Mishra’s participation in this match remains uncertain. Ravichandran Ashwin is no longer available. Kagiso Rabada is looking like a shadow of his former self. Rishabh Pant has preferred to play an overseas batsman in place of Anrich Nortje. Last year, a lot of DC’s success was built around the bowlers having a great time. If the bowlers don’t improve their form then DC could soon be having a tough time.
Strengths for DC
The left-right opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw is one of the best opening pairs this season. Dhawan’s experience bodes well with Shaw’s youthful audacity. Dhawan gets fours and Shaw gets the sixes. It is very likely that either of these two batsmen will click in a particular match.
Weaknesses for PBKS
Chris Gayle batting at no. 3 makes no sense. Gayle for the longest time has been a natural opener. So, with Mayank Agarwal absent in the match against RCB, Gayle should have opened the batting alongside KL Rahul. Rahul's reluctance to give Gayle the chance to open the innings is baffling. In two of the last three matches, Gayle has come close to getting a fifty. Right now, Gayle needs to bat at the top of the order and bat during the powerplay otherwise he is being underutilised. Also, Nicholas Pooran's no-show is hurting the team. Pooran now has four ducks this year. So, for most of the matches thus far, the team has played with one batsman short.
Strengths for PBKS
PBKS' batting is improving as the tournament is progressing. KL Rahul is the top run-scorer and has four fifties. Gayle has come close to scoring fifties twice in the last three matches. Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Hooda have one fifty each. If Nicholas Pooran gets going then he can hit plenty of sixes in one go. And in Harpreet Brar, PBKS may have finally found a batter who can hit big in the death overs.
Will Rahul's PBKS defeat the DC juggernaut? | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning form when they clash against one another in match 29 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
Teams
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Mayank Agarwal(c), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
