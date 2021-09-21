IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: PBKS, RR fight for a place in the play-offs
updated: Sep 21 2021, 17:54 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 31 between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium.
16:58
Punjab Kings currently stand 6th in the IPL points table, while their opponents are fifth
While both sides are level on points, Rajasthan Royals are higher up on the table by virtue of a better Net Run Rate (NRR).
16:58
SWOT Analysis: Rajasthan Royals
Strengths:Rajasthan Royals will be counting on their pace battery. Pacers Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat combined fairly well to make for the absence of Jofra Archer. The four pacers together accounted for 33 wickets. If these bowlers continue their wicket-taking form then Rajasthan Royals have a good chance of going the distance in this match.
Weaknesses:The absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler has crippled the team’s batting. Sanju Samson’s inconsistency with the bat is also well known. In such a scenario, the team would be relying on newcomers Liam Livingstone and Ewin Lewis to add the much-needed firepower in the batting line-up. The two batsmen are quality T20 players, but they have no IPL experience. Livingstone did not start in the first half of the tournament and Lewis has been brought in as an overseas replacement.
Opportunities:Rajasthan Royals pulled off one of the most sensational chases in the history of the IPL last year against Punjab Kings. Although that was on a smaller ground in Sharjah, the team could draw inspiration from that thrilling chase and hope for a win in this match.
Threats:The team just cannot afford an easy game in the remainder of the tournament. Every match from here on is a knockout game for them.
16:57
SWOT Analysis: Punjab Kings
Strengths:The team is batting heavy. KL Rahul is now proving to be a consistent run-scorer in the league. He will be in the company of Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. Agarwal scored a hundred last season in the UAE. He already has two fifties this season. Gayle hammered three fifties in three must-win games last time around. Deepak Hooda too has registered a half-century. Shahrukh Khan’s cameo from earlier in the season will also inspire confidence.
Weaknesses:Ahead of the season, Punjab Kings had brought in Aussie speed merchants Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith with great hopes. The initial plan was to make the two of them bowl together. But the two pacers disappointed in the Indian leg. Meredith picked 4 wickets and Richardson could manage only 3 scalps. Their form made skipper KL Rahul rethink his strategy. The two players are unavailable now. So, the Punjab think tank has to delve deep into how to manoeuvre the fast-bowling resources. Also, the form of Nicholas Pooran will be of great concern. The left-handed batter had a nightmarish run back in India as he scored four ducks, the most by a player in a single IPL season.
Opportunities:Last year, Punjab Kings were going through a horror run, but a sudden turn inform saw them win five matches in a row, rekindlingtheir hopes for a play-off spot. The team more orless finds itself in a similar situation and in the surroundings where they almost did the unthinkable. With Mumbai Indians faltering against Chennai Super Kings, there is a realistic chance for Punjab Kings to qualify for the playoffs.
Threats:The team needs to keep winning from this point onwards to qualify for the playoffs. A loss will be a severe blow to their play-off chances.
16:55
Battle of explosive top-orders as Rajasthan Royals meet Punjab Kings in IPL 2021
Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse when the Rajasthan Royals lock horns with the Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier Leagueon Tuesday.
