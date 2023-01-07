Bengaluru 2040 Summit: India’s Silicon Valley gears up to explore potential to possibilities

Deccan Herald’s prestigious Bengaluru 2040 Summit brings together some of India’s most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, activists, and artists to plan a roadmap for ‘India’s Silicon Valley’. Karnataka's leading chronicler will host 200 of the city’s sharpest minds at the conclave, which discusses a wide array of topics, from the future of research and innovation to the city’s potential as India’s next big entertainment production hub.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the Chief Guest for the event
Keynote address by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
The billionaire-entrepreneur and biotechnology veteran will share her blueprint for a future-ready Bengaluru. The seasoned resident of “India’s Silicon Valley” has been vocal about the city’s crumbling infrastructure. She has often questioned why the officials concerned have not been held accountable for the laps
Reimagining mobility for a greener Bengaluru
The panel will focus on solving mobility problems in urban India including congestion and pollution by having a conversation on integrated multi-modal transport, the role of city planners and policymakers, the future of mobility, charging infrastructure and the role of software-connected vehicles and IoT.
Chasing sporting glory: Learning from and looking beyond cricket
Karnataka, and Bengaluru in particular, has bred many internationals across disciplines that have contributed to India's global success in sports. Of late, however, hockey, track and field, football, badminton, among others, that gave India many stalwarts have slacked a bit. How do we regain the lost glory to make Bengaluru India's sporting hub again?
Culture as a bedrock of Bengaluru, a city of the future
To encapsulate the heritage of the past as well as the grandeur of the present, for diversity as well as creativity, to boost a creative economy, and to build a city that's ready for 2040, culture is the key. In this context, we look at Bengaluru as a cultural construct. With its many-layered past and its ever-changing present, how can we build a future that incorporates its intangible cultural heritage? How and why should there be a merge of technology and culture? What are the ways we can integrate cultural spaces into urban planning? And indeed how can we transform our museums into living, breathing spaces...
'Laboratory of the World: The future of Bengaluru as a hub of Science and Innovation
Bengaluru has for a couple of decades now been known as the 'Back-office of the World.' This panel of Science and Technology entrepreneurs and leaders is meant to understand where Bengaluru is heading next.
The panellists include Gopichand Katragadda, founder ofMyelin Foundry,Manu Saale, Managing Director, Mercedes Benz R&D India,Prof Navkanta Bhat, Dean, Centre for Nano Science & Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, and Prof Tarun Souradeep, Director, Raman Research Institute. The panel will be moderated by S Raghotham, Opinion Editor, Deccan Herald.
Bengaluru: India's next big entertainment hub
Bengaluru’s liberal ethos gives it a strategic advantage in arts, culture and entertainment. How can the city build on its strengths to become India’s most vibrant arts and entertainment production hub?
Manifesto for Bengaluru
It’s election season and the discussion will focus on what Bengaluru, a city whose problems get patchwork solutions, can expect in terms of vision, governance and development for a long-term future.
Closing keynote by 1Bridge CEO and founder Madan Padaki