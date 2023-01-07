Bengaluru 2040 Summit: India’s Silicon Valley gears up to explore potential to possibilities

Deccan Herald’s prestigious Bengaluru 2040 Summit brings together some of India’s most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, activists, and artists to plan a roadmap for ‘India’s Silicon Valley’. Karnataka's leading chronicler will host 200 of the city’s sharpest minds at the conclave, which discusses a wide array of topics, from the future of research and innovation to the city’s potential as India’s next big entertainment production hub.