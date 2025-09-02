10 Most Liked Posts on Instagram in 2025

<p>With more than 74 million likes, Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup victory post is Instagram’s most-liked post of all time.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 02| World Record Egg</strong></p>.<p>A simple egg photo, posted by an advertising executive, has amassed over 60 million likes, making it the second most-liked post in Instagram history.</p>.<p>With 53 million likes, Lionel Messi’s viral post featuring him lying in bed alongside the FIFA World Cup trophy is the third most-liked post on Instagram.</p>.<p>Kishore Mondal and his brother’s soulful rendition of 'Jeene Laga Hoon' is Instagram’s fourth most-liked post, and the only Indian entry on the top 10 list, with more than 49.9 million likes.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 05| insta360</strong></p>.<p>A video by Insta360 capturing a toddler walking with a tiny camera has racked up 44.9 million likes, making it the fifth most-liked post on Instagram.</p>.<p>Sponsored by French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, the viral photo of Ronaldo and Messi playing chess has garnered more than 42 million likes and is the sixth most-liked post on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 07|Lionel Messi</strong></p>.<p>Another widely loved post by Lionel Messi, proudly showing off the World Cup trophy aboard an airplane, has garnered over 41.2 million likes on Instagram and is the seventh most-liked post on Instagram.</p>.<p>Emilio Piano’s viral Reel of a little girl singing 'My Heart Will Go On' has amassed over 37.2 million likes, making it the eighth most-liked post on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 09| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce</strong></p>.<p>Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement is the latest to join Instagram's top 10, amassing over 35 million likes and ranking ninth.</p>.<p>With more than 35 million likes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s freezing dip in the snowy landscapes of Lapland, Finland, rounds off the top ten list of Instagram’s 10 most-liked posts.</p>