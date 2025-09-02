Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

10 Most Liked Posts on Instagram in 2025

From Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess, these are the most-liked posts that went viral on Instagram garnering millions of likes as of September 2, 2025.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Rank 01| Lionel Messi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rank 03| Lionel Messi

Rank 04 | Kishore Mondal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rank 06|Christiano Ronaldo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rank 08|Emil Reinert

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rank 10| Christiano Ronaldo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@cristiano</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@cristiano

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 09:14 IST
Entertainment NewsLionel MessiTaylor SwiftTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us