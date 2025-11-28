5 International Trips from India you can take for under Rs 40,000

<p>For travellers seeking maximum value, Thailand is one of the most preferred choices. It combines rich cultural heritage with pristine beaches and bustling nightlife. If planned well in advance, one can secure round-trip flights to Bangkok for an attractive price point of Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000.</p><p><strong>Major Attractions: </strong>The Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Phi Phi Islands, Pattaya Walking Street.</p>.<p>For a quick and budget-conscious trip from India, Sri Lanka is perfect and is one of the most preferred destinations. Flights to this nearby island nation start from an attractive Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 round-trip, offering a great opportunity to discover the vibrant attractions of this island nation.</p><p><strong>Major Attractions: </strong>Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Temple of the Tooth, Galle Fort, Bentota Beach.</p>.<p>Offering a perfect blend of vibrant modern cities and stunning tropical islands, Malaysia is an ideal destination for travellers planning a quick getaway. Round-trip airfare to Kuala Lumpur often ranges from as low as Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000.</p><p><strong>Major Attractions: </strong>Petronas Towers, Batu Caves, Langkawi Sky Bridge, Bukit Bintang.</p>.<p>Vietnam is another affordable tourist spot in Southeast Asia, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich heritage. With flights from India starting around Rs 20,000, travellers benefit from a relatively low cost of living once they arrive.</p><p><strong>Major Attractions: </strong>Ha Long Bay, Temple of Literature, Cu Chi Tunnels, Phong Nha National Park.</p>.<p>As one of the closest international getaways to India, Nepal offers budget travellers a phenomenal experience. With flights to Kathmandu available for less than Rs 10,000, the country offers easy access to its rich culture, adventurous activities and magnificent Himalayan landscapes.</p><p><strong>Major Attractions:</strong> Swayambhunath Stupa (Monkey Temple), Pashupatinath Temple, Lake Phewa, Pokhara.</p>