Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

5 International Trips from India you can take for under Rs 40,000

For travellers looking for international getaways under Rs 40,000. From Nepal and Sri Lanka and Thailand, here, we list five international destinations worth considering visiting.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 19:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Thailand

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@thailand.explores</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@thailand.explores

Sri Lanka

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@destination_srilanka</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@destination_srilanka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@malaysia.truly.asia</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@malaysia.truly.asia

Vietnam

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@vietnamtourismboard</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@vietnamtourismboard

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@nepaltourism</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@nepaltourism

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 19:42 IST
NepalTourismSri LankaVietnamThailandMalaysiatourism departmentbudget travel

Follow us on :

Follow Us