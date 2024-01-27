Art of houseplant parenting

Caring for plants is, in many ways, caring for yourself. When tending to plants, you tend to slow down, to appreciate the nuances of life itself. “When I am gardening, my mind disengages from my fast-paced work life,” says software engineer Sunayana Rasheed. “I have learned to appreciate Nature deeply.”
If you are new to gardening and have decided to have your own patch of green this New Year, here are some tips to take care of the plants.
Start with easy-to-care plants
Before becoming the plant parents of orchids and some exotic plants, start with a few simple houseplants which will thrive under minimal amount of caring. Palms, philodendrons, spider plants, peace lily, aloe vera, ferns, bougainvillea and snake plants are among the least demanding plants.
Find the right spot
It’s important to place the plants where they need to be rather than where you would like to see them. If it’s an ornamental plant, chances are it needs sunlight more than you think. Some plants like peace lilies and orchids prefer dappled sunshine or a bright window with indirect sunlight streaming in. Most flowering plants like direct sunlight for a few hours of the day, preferably in the mornings.
Low light plants like succulents and philodendrons can be placed in a dark bathroom but they too need some amount of light. So, place them at the window even if very little light streams in.
Watering with care
There are many cautionary tales on overwatering a plant and killing it. Indoor plants need to be watered judiciously so feel the soil before watering. If it feels dry, then water. For outdoor plants, study the plants carefully. If the leaves seem shriveled, the plant is sending a message that it does need to be watered. Usually, water the plants till the water drains out from the drainage hole of the pot. This sets the rule: water deep rather than lightly. Keep in mind that all plants don’t need the same amount of water so know the plants before watering them.
Begonias, African violets, Cannas, Siberian Iris and Firecracker plants love to drink up water whereas pothos, lantana, bougainvillea and the likes need less water.
Another tip for watering plants is to have a set time. Water the plants either in the morning or evening as a routine. And remember, overwatering is worse than underwatering as the former destroys the plants without hopes of repair.
Feel the soil
For good healthy plants, it’s essential that the soil they grow in is in good condition. A potting mix is ideal for a plant since it contains various ingredients that help the plants to grow healthy. Besides, potting mix doesn’t compact hard like just soil and so the roots can grow unrestricted thereby allowing the flow of water and nutrients to the plants.
However, if you are dealing with soil, make sure that you loosen it up at the surface once in a while. Pluck out the weeds and any other plants that may be growing along with the main plants.
Drainage is the key
For a plant to do well, the soil or potting mixture should allow for water to flow through it. This will help the plant to grow well and the roots to flourish. Opt for planters with drainage holes, adding little rocks at the base of the planters to allow for excess water to flow out. Empty the collecting trays after watering to avoid the pots and therefore the roots of the plants geting waterlogged.
Lookout for pests
Examine the plants carefully for any pest infestations. When a plant looks dull and straggly, there are higher chances that the plant is attacked by pests. One of the most common pest attacks is from white mealybugs that attack the underside of new leaves and flowering buds. Hard to get rid of, the mealybugs can’t withstand a jet of water so remember to hose off the plants thoroughly if you see them on the leaves.
One of the mildest pesticides is a mixture of water, dish washing soap and neem oil. Bathe the infested areas with the mixture and hope for the magic to work on the plants.
Pruning and fertilizers
A well-grown plant needs pruning to thrive. Some of the flowering plants benefit from frequent pruning during the non-flowering seasons. Roses, jasmines and hibiscus are known to do better when they are pruned. To encourage more flowering, a rose bush needs to be de-leafed for frequent flowering.
Consult with a gardener for fertilizers since it needs experience. Compost is better than fertilizers since it’s natural and healthy for the plants.