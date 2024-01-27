Art of houseplant parenting

There are many cautionary tales on overwatering a plant and killing it. Indoor plants need to be watered judiciously so feel the soil before watering. If it feels dry, then water. For outdoor plants, study the plants carefully. If the leaves seem shriveled, the plant is sending a message that it does need to be watered. Usually, water the plants till the water drains out from the drainage hole of the pot. This sets the rule: water deep rather than lightly. Keep in mind that all plants don’t need the same amount of water so know the plants before watering them.