<p>Trippy Goat Cafe serves as a perfect spot for both pups and their owners. With its lush greenery, calming decor and outdoor seating, the cafe transports you to a different world, making it a stress-free spot to unwind and enjoy a leisurely break.</p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Vasanth Nagar</p><p><strong>Timings:</strong> Monday to Friday 10:30 am to 11:00 pm, and on weekends 09:00 am to 11:00 pm</p>.<p>A truly welcoming cafe nestled in a 40-year-old bungalow, the cafe oozes old-world charm and has been developed as the ideal spot for pets and their owners.</p><p><strong>Location</strong>: Koramangla</p><p><strong>Timings:</strong> 11:00 am to 11:00 pm</p>.<p>Nerlu Cafe is a coffee heaven built on the idea of celebrating Indian-grown beans. This place is more than just a coffee shop and serves some of the best coffees with your furry companion by your side.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Crescent Road</p><p><strong>Timings: </strong>10:00 am to 10:00 pm</p>.<p>Copper + Cloves, a charming garden cafe designed for total relaxation. Surrounded by lush greenery, the cafe's design perfectly blends with nature. The rustic and cosy decor and open-sky seating make it a perfect spot to spend some memorable times with your furry friends.</p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Indiranagar</p><p><strong>Timings:</strong> Monday to Thursday (11:00 am to 08:00 pm), Friday to Sunday (09:30 am to 08:00 pm) </p>.<p>Another celebrated pet-friendly spot, this eatery goes above and beyond to cater to your four-legged friends. One of its standout features, this dedicated pet play area offers quality comfort food and a cosy environment that benefits both people and animals.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Sarjapur Road</p><p><strong>Timings:</strong> 10:30 am to 10:30 pm</p>.<p>For dog lovers in Bengaluru, Therpup is the ultimate destination. This eatery is a dog cafe and resort offering various activities. While the furry companion enjoys a uniquely joyful experience, you can enjoy their lip-smacking dishes providing a holistic well-being for both two-legged and four-legged friends.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Whitefield</p><p><strong>Timing:</strong> 11:30 am to 9:00 pm</p>.<p>Step into our eatery and feel the warmth. This eatery creates a warm, inviting atmosphere, giving a joyful experience. While the furry friends can enjoy the ambience, one can enjoy their extensively cureated delicious, clean and fresh plant-based dishes, specially curated to satiate the soul and the palate.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>HSR Layout Sector 4</p><p><strong>Timing:</strong> 09:00 am to 10:00 pm</p>