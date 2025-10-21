<p>This new scent is an exceptional take on classic rose, truly setting itself apart.</p>.<p>The fragrance was honoured for reimagining the classic scent of vanilla.</p>.<p>A highly sought-after selection, particularly among those who adore fruity floral notes.</p>.<p>A contemporary fragrance defined by its creamy texture, blending luminous solar jasmine with rich vanilla and warm sandalwood.</p>.<p>A contemporary fragrance defined by its creamy texture, blending luminous solar jasmine with rich vanilla and warm sandalwood.</p>.<p>A beautifully softened and revitalised take on the original, featuring an irresistible foundation of sweet, immaculate musk.</p>.<p>This perfume oil is a top-performing favourite, offering exceptional longevity that ensures you stand out from the crowd.</p>