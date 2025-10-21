Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

JD Vance visits Israel as US tries to shore up Gaza truce

After landing in Israel, the vice president joined Steve Witkoff, Trump's Mideast envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, for a nearly two-hour lunch at Ben Gurion Airport.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 17:06 IST
World newsHamasGazaTrump administration

Follow us on :

Follow Us