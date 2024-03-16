4 podcasts on sound design

Sound design involves multiple aspects, from how to create sound to produce music that sells. Whether you are a composer, producer or an audiophile, there is much to learn about this field.
Listed here are a few podcasts that offer tips and advice from sound designers and audio professionals.
Sound Business Podcast
This show is presented by sound designer Akash Thakkar, and gives the listener a peek into the mindsets and methods of some of the best audio creators, sound designers and musicians of the world. Akash, the host, has worked in the game audio industry for almost a decade.
A series of interviews of professionals varying from educators, game audio professionals, composers, audio programmers, voice actors, plugin makers to performers, have been featured here.
From Los Angeles composer Zach Heyde to Shanghai-based sound designer and performer Kian How, the show shares opinions from experts across the world. The host also tries to unearth the reasons why some music and sound artistes succeed and others don’t.
Where: Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and akashthakkar.com
Twenty Thousand Hertz
Dalla Taylor, creative director of Defacto Sound, a company that has created several sound design projects including film trailers and leading advertising campaigns, will take the audience on a trip through the sonic world. Started in 2016, the host has carefully crafted this podcast to share interesting and in-depth stories about the world’s most identified and intriguing sounds.
In the show, they have explored a hidden sound installation at Times Square at New York, examined the evolution of Hulu’s sonic branding; music lovers’ obsession with bass, and the ins and outs of headphones.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 20k.org
SoundWorks Collection
Created by filmmaker Michael Coleman, the SoundWorks Collection features the best voices in the sound industry. The platform takes you behind the scenes to the dubbing stage, audio post-production for feature films, video game sound design, and composing of original tracks.
From diving into Pixar’s latest creation ‘Elemental’ where sound design and music infused the characters with personality and emotion to exploring the sound effects of an iconic scene from ‘Oppenheimer’, this podcast features educational material.
Where: Podbean, Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts
Hanging out with audiophiles
Hosted by Jamie Lidell, the Hanging Out with Audiophiles podcast features interviews with audio engineers, musicians, and other audiophiles, where they share in-depth insights, tips, and stories, that make up the world of music production.
The host gives those tuned in a sneak peek into how music is created in a modern studio, and into the depths of production, mixing tricks, and studio skills. Each of the episodes will also share information and explore some of Jamie’s favourite innovations in music technology and more.
Where: Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and jamielidellmusic.com