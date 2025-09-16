Prostitution racket busted at salon, two women arrested in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Thalaghattapura police have busted a prostitution racket operating out of the Radiant Professional Unisex Salon and Spa located near Vajrahalli Metro Station on Kanakapura Main Road. Two women — the spa’s owner and manager — were arrested following a raid on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>According to a complaint filed by a PSI of the Thalaghattapura police station, a tip-off led police to the establishment at Building No. 2008 in the BCCHS Layout. </p><p>The complaint alleged that the spa was a front for a prostitution ring where women and girls were being exploited for illicit profit. The accused, Indirani (owner) and Divyashri (manager), are alleged to have engaged in prostitution. </p><p>The complaint stated that the duo lured men with offers of “hand massages” and “happy endings,” and facilitated prostitution through various payment methods, including cash and online transfers via Paytm and Google Pay. The police report confirmed that money was received and women were dispatched to rooms within the spa for these activities. The raid was conducted on Sunday, and a case has been registered against the two women.</p>