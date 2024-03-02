5 books on design psychology

The book is written by a cognitive scientist. He shares how human psychology principles can be applied to the creation and designing of new products. He has emphasised on the importance of human-centric designs, and that users’ needs and demands come before designers’ aesthetics. Norman goes on to elucidate that users’ thinking and behavioural choices should also be taken into account when designing a product. He further asserts that a good human-centered design is about ideas that resonate with users’ emotions and help them express their identities. This book was published by Basic Books in 2003.