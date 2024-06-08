Art of making food look good

In conventional plating, the face of a clock is used as a guide to organise food items on a plate. That is, if the main dish (chicken, fish or vegetable) is placed at the centre of the plate, the side dish will be placed where the clock’s hands show 12, the relish at 12.15, and the sauce at 12.30. “Today, no one follows such rules. Food creators now believe that everything on the plate is as important as the main dish,” says Bhatia.