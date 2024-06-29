Five books on car design

What is the science behind designing a car? What makes one car better than the other? What are the new trends in the automobile industry? An array of books have tried to answer these questions. Here is a list of five of them.
How to Build a Car: The Autobiography of the World’s Greatest Formula 1 Designer
Author: Adrian Newey
It brings insights from automobile designer Adrian Newey’s 35-year career with Formula One. Newey began sketching car designs at the age of 12. The book throws light on the cars he has designed and the racing drivers he has worked with, such as Mario Andretti, Damon Hill, Alain Prost, and Nigel Mansell. Through drawings, he illustrates what makes racing cars a perfect mix of style, efficiency, and speed.
The Science of Supercars: The technology that powers the greatest cars in the world
Authors: Martin Roach, Neil Waterman, and John Morrison
It looks into the science behind the designing of supercars. It collates insights from popular names in the supercar industry like Gordon Murray, creator of McLaren F1, Achim Anscheidt, chief designer of Bugatti Chiron, Pagani, founder of Horacio Pagani, Porsche design guru Tony Hatter, and Christian von Koenigsegg, founder of Koenigsegg. It also features technical illustrations from Neil Waterman, who was a senior member of the Red Bull Racing team of Formula 1 racing.
How to Design Cars Like a Pro
Authors: Tony Lewin, Ryan Borroff, and Ian Callum
It is a must-read for both automobile enthusiasts and design professionals. It looks into what goes into creating a car prototype. It has insights from designers at automobile companies like Nissan, GM Jaguar, BMW, Ford, and BMW. You will find information about conceptual models, past and present trends, and the art and science of car engineering.
100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imaginations
Authors: Publications International Ltd and Auto Editors of Consumer Guide
This book unpacks trivia about vehicles from the end of the 19th century till 2020. With a mix of black & white and colour photos, it shares the history of America’s popular choice The Ford Model T, and the Jeep, which helped popularise off-roading. Other cars highlighted include the Volkswagen Beetle, the Pontiac GTO, the Dodge Caravan, the Ford Explorer, and the Tesla Model S.
Speed Read Car Design: The History, Principles and Concepts Behind Modern Car Design
Authors: Tony Lewin and Gerry McGovern
This illustrated guide looks at what inspired some of the first car designers. It talks about the birth of car design, how it evolved over the last 100 years, and innovations that succeeded and failed. A car’s design is based on engineering, aesthetics, and ease of use and the book covers these whys and hows. On the sidebar of each page, you will find interesting facts and the definition of technical terms.