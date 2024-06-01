Fridge for the future, tables from weeds

They also suggested a refrigerator for the urban generation of 2030. Predicting that the future generation will have lesser counter space in the kitchen, they ideated a shorter, wider refrigerator that can double up as a counter. It will additionally feature convertible compartments with a provision to add more compartments. Undergraduate students of design chose the human brain as their theme. They worked with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on the Museum of the Brain and Mind that the latter has proposed. They gamified psychology tests to better assess mental health conditions. The interactive models were meant to help subjects assess their own conditions and monitor their behaviour better. One of the games included a series of strings, which one can trace to get a visual image of how destructive their coping mechanisms may be. It came with a pamphlet on healthy coping mechanisms for various situations.