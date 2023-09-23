How to choose a bookshelf

Abhinav Kumar Sachdeva, an interior designer from Chennai, says that one needs to choose a bookshelf based on what it will hold. “Some people use shelves to display awards, while others use them for books and showpieces. It is ideal you think about the purpose it will serve and decide on the size — a shelf for awards will have bigger sections, while one for a few books and showpieces can be smaller or made with multiple geometrically shaped shelves. It can also be one mounted on the wall,” he explains.