How to choose a bookshelf

Bookshelves are a great addition to any room. They are not only for bookworms but also for those who like a mix of contrasting elements in their rooms. When designing or purchasing one, keep all these factors in mind.
Choose the room
The first and foremost thing to decide is which room you want to place the bookshelf in. Akriti K S, a Bengaluru-based interior stylist says that bookshelves for living rooms and bedrooms will defer in size and character. “Bookshelves are not just for living, study or office rooms. They help transform an otherwise boring wall or space into one with personality,” she says.
Size matters
Abhinav Kumar Sachdeva, an interior designer from Chennai, says that one needs to choose a bookshelf based on what it will hold. “Some people use shelves to display awards, while others use them for books and showpieces. It is ideal you think about the purpose it will serve and decide on the size — a shelf for awards will have bigger sections, while one for a few books and showpieces can be smaller or made with multiple geometrically shaped shelves. It can also be one mounted on the wall,” he explains.
Having an idea of the proportion of the articles that will be placed on the shelves will make it easier to find or build one, Abhinav adds.
Bring them together
Ideally, bring all shelves together to one wall of the room, so that the room’s look can be planned accordingly.
“Once the bookshelf is placed at the back of the room, one can plan on arranging the furniture around to create a cosy and functional seating area,” says Abhinav.
As high as it gets
In tall rooms with high ceilings, understanding scale is important, when looking for a bookshelf. If there are recesses in the room’s structure, use them smartly with bookcases and shelving. Akriti says it’s best to always cover one wall with bookshelves.
“This makes it easy to maintain and no space is wasted. It is ideal that no space is wasted between the joinery and ceilings as it could look ugly and get dusty,” says Akriti.
Bespoke is the way
Instead of buying from mass-produced furniture stores, get your bookshelf designed according to your needs.
“Choosing the right person for the task will need some market research. It is ideal to instal bespoke shelving that can be moved around to suit your space’s style and size. Alcove shelving works great for small rooms,” notes Abhinav.
While bespoke furniture can cost higher and will need installation charges, it ensures you will have the best piece for your space, he adds.