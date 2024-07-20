How to choose the right throw pillow

Cushions come in all shapes, sizes, and prints. They are a must for rooms with sofas, loungers, or resting chairs.
Adding cushions with unique and quirky designs can jazz up any room done in a sober or solid palette. Choosing geometrical or mixed patterns is a bold move, while selecting solid colours is the classic choice.
Breaking conventions
There are not many rules when it comes to purchasing throw pillows. “From conventional floral to quirky mandala patterns, anything quirky goes with solid wall colours and furnishing. If you own a brown leather sofa, then place a solid velvet or soft cotton beige pillow on it for a classy look, or cushions with quirky prints and patterns to make it stand out,” says Saha Kirtana, a Bengaluru-based interiors consultant.
Throw pillows do not need to be of the same pattern or uniform in size. “A mix of
designs and shapes adds depth to the room. You can use pairs or use some one-offs. If you are decorating a formal room, add a pair of throw pillows to your couch. Boho spaces look perfect with an eclectic mix of cushions,” she says.
Mixing bold patterns adds life to a space. You could even consider mixing florals with stripes or other geometrical patterns, adds Saha.
Size and shape matter
The pillows should complement the size of one’s sofa. “A large sofa can accommodate larger pillows (like 26x26 inches). You can opt for a standard square pillow or a large or small lumbar more, according to the size of your couch,” says Krithika Chabbra, an interior designer from Chennai. Throw pillows come in square, rectangular, and round shapes. While square ones are standard choices, rectangular ones can help with lower back support, and round cushions make the straight lines
of a contemporary sofa stand out.
One should mix shapes and sizes, use a big rectangular pillow and then add two or more standard-sized square pillows to create a
fun look.
Ideally, use 18x18 inches pillows on a standard-sized sofa, while you can opt for bigger or more pillows on large sectionals, she adds.
Fabric matters
There are several fabric options available in the market currently. “The material your sofa cushions are made of adds to their comfort factor and durability. Linen is a breathable material and soft but will not hold up well with heavy use,” says Krithika.
Velvet cushions give a luxe look but need regular and careful cleaning, as dust collects on them easily. Leather pillows will last longer and are easy to wipe clean but are not ideal for warm weather, she adds.
Keep in mind
It is ideal to buy pillows that have zippers, as this increases the lifespan of a pillow. “The pillow is less exposed to dirt and direct impact from any spills,” says Saha.
While pillows should express your style, make sure you also prioritise comfort. And how many is too much? “The number of throw pillows you need for your sofa depends on its size and your choice. Ideally, stick to odd numbers — three pillows are the thumb rule for a standard-sized sofa,” she adds.