How to create chic F&B spaces

Ever wondered about what went into the designing of your favourite restaurant? Keep up with the latest trends of alfresco dining set against stunning landscapes. Here’s a closer look at what experts have to say about the latest designs.
Pick a theme
Abhigyan Neogi, the founder and principal architect of Chromed Design Studio in Delhi talks about fashioning a Goan F&B space (The Mayan Beach Club) into an enchanting coastal haven. At the entrance, one will find an Aztec-patterned bamboo design, potted vases, wooden art, and floral motif cane lights.
The floor resembles the weathered Carrera marble found on the cobbled streets of Greek islands. Throughout the cabanas and structures, natural materials like wood, rattan, bamboo, and dried palm leaves blend seamlessly with the surroundings, evoking a warm ambience inspired by Mayan tribal influences.
Abhigyan’s ancient civilization theme at the club is unusual and refreshing. His design seamlessly blends architectural elements with the coastal setting, offering diverse seating options that let guests connect with nature, including a staircase seating by the sea.
When selecting an F&B theme, Abhigyan emphasises the importance of aligning it with the location’s natural and cultural context while meeting the client’s expectations. The theme should reflect the establishment’s identity and vibe, whether it is laid-back, classy, or fun, while being practical, eco-friendly, and easy to maintain.
Harness nature’s tranquillity
Deepthi C B, a landscape architect and founder of Dharitri Landscape, discusses her Bengaluru-based F&B project, The Scene - Craft Kitchen & Bar, done in collaboration with Sidharth Ninan Architecture, Chennai. “The site initially had several trees, some dating back 20 to 30 years. Preserving these trees and designing around them was top priority,” she emphasises.
The idea was to replicate a forest atmosphere, offering diners the experience of open-air dining. Star-shaped light fixtures were incorporated to evoke the sensation of dining beneath the stars. To enhance the forest theme, Deepthi opted for earthy tones and easy-to-maintain tropical plants. In addition, a skylight ensures natural light graces the space, even on rainy days. “We also added water features like fountains and waterfalls, which offer a serene acoustic atmosphere, enhancing the multi-sensory experience we sought to create,” she notes. To ensure an escape from the outside, we strategically used plants, creating an oasis for diners to relish, Deepthi adds.
In the bustling heart of Bengaluru, Nilay Patalia, founder of Nilay Patalia Architects, skillfully showed that immersive experiences are not confined to idyllic settings. His work at Long Boat Brewing Co. in the city, redefines the notion of an inward design. It boasts a striking façade with bold architectural elements, and has a charming trellis-covered entrance. Inside, a suspended long boat catches the eye, revealing microbrewery equipment behind a see-through water curtain. The bustling courtyard at the core of the space features floating seating islands and a waterfall, surrounded by tropical greenery and lively food and bar counters. Upstairs is a two-storey seating area with a glass roof. This central courtyard hosts the bar, live kitchen, DJ booth, screenings, and dance events.
Nilay’s design melds materials like black steel and exposed red brick walls, with diverse flooring textures.
“As you embark on your design journey, keep your environment in mind. Design an oasis that invites escape from the city’s constant hustle. Be responsive to the growing desire for open-air spaces, particularly in areas with pleasant climates such as Bengaluru. Incorporate features for shade and rain protection, while preserving a strong link to the outdoors,” he highlights.
Aim to fuse functionality with a profound connection to nature in your design, Nilay adds.
Merge a stunning setting
Anil Badan, the founder and principal architect of Studio B Architects in Delhi, sheds light on the design of Khyber Himalayan Resort in Gulmarg, Kashmir.
He elaborates, “Our primary architectural focus for the chic outdoor dining area was the strategic positioning of the deck to capture breathtaking views of the Pir Panjal mountain range.” The design strategy revolved around seamlessly weaving the restaurant into its natural surroundings.
The layout and architectural elements were thoughtfully orchestrated to offer panoramic vistas, crafting a captivating dining experience that immerses patrons in the mesmerising beauty of Gulmarg, evoking cinematic scenes. Additionally, the heated local stone flooring adds a touch of luxury and ensures guest comfort in colder weather. Natural wood furniture with plush fabric upholstery enhances the rustic ambience. The furniture is inspired by traditional Italian fine dining, featuring warm, earthy colours.
Choosing a theme requires a comprehensive evaluation of the surroundings, and desired ambience, considering client preferences, cultural influences, and the establishment’s purpose, Anil emphasises.