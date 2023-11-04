How to create chic F&B spaces

In the bustling heart of Bengaluru, Nilay Patalia, founder of Nilay Patalia Architects, skillfully showed that immersive experiences are not confined to idyllic settings. His work at Long Boat Brewing Co. in the city, redefines the notion of an inward design. It boasts a striking façade with bold architectural elements, and has a charming trellis-covered entrance. Inside, a suspended long boat catches the eye, revealing microbrewery equipment behind a see-through water curtain. The bustling courtyard at the core of the space features floating seating islands and a waterfall, surrounded by tropical greenery and lively food and bar counters. Upstairs is a two-storey seating area with a glass roof. This central courtyard hosts the bar, live kitchen, DJ booth, screenings, and dance events.