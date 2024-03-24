Wedding decor: Trend watch

While pastel colours had caught on because of celebrity weddings such as Virat and Anushka’s, some couples are embracing brighter colours with minimal decor. “Pastel shades like peach, off white and baby pink retain their charm in weddings but for the reception, the palette is now leaning towards vibrant colours such as purple and mauve,” says Chennai-based Bharath M N, a planner at Shribha-Wedding and Events. Vibrant colours, he says, “represent the ebb and flow of life and are meant to represent new beginnings.”