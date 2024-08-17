What makes an art gallery inviting?

Pippa Nissen, director of the renowned UK-based Nissen Richards Studio, which often designs exhibitions at DAG (Delhi Art Gallery), says colours set the tone for a show. She gives the example of an ongoing exhibition, ‘Destination India’, where “we are picking up on the heightened colours within the works created by visitors to India — the blues of the ocean or the earthy colours of the architecture — and celebrating them in careful gradients through the space”. Pippa also stresses the importance of clutter-free spaces in today’s art galleries. “There is nothing worse than trying to see works, whilst also navigating through tight corners or having to be overly careful of objects on display,” she adds. Ashish Anand, CEO and MD, DAG, says the primary idea of the gallery design was for it to be welcoming and full of light. “The design philosophy works on creating warmth — achieved by the off-setting of the wooden flooring with the white surfaces. This also helps align the focus on the artwork — the hero of the space.”