<p>The Diwali season is here. Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day festival, will be observed on October 18 this year. This occasion marks the beginning of the celebrations and is a significant day for Hindus. Apart from pujas, the day is also considered special for businessmen. </p><p>Many people associate Dhanteras with gold purchases and worship of Goddess Lakshmi. However, it is believed that praying to the Lord of health, Dhanvantri, on this auspicious occasion brings immense blessings and wellness in one's life. </p><p><strong>Dhanteras date </strong></p><p>Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated on the thirteen day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18. </p>.<p><strong>Dhanteras puja </strong><br></p>.<p>Dhanteras puja is carried out offering flowers, water, and milk to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. While the entire day is said to be auspicious, the best time for performing the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYKpdVbIGOs">Lakshmi Puja</a> is between 7.30 PM to 8..20 PM in India. </p><p>Those who observe Dhanteras as a festival marking the birth of Lord Dhanvantri celebrate it with prayers to Him. The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwwGWAgtjFI">Dhanvantri mantra</a> is recited 108 times and the God of wellbeing is worshipped with fruits, flowers, and lamp lighting. </p>.<p><strong>Dhanteras gold purchase time</strong></p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.drikpanchang.com/diwali/muhurat/diwali-gold-purchase-timings.html">Drig Panchang</a>, a spirituality website, suggests the ideal time to purchase gold on Dhanteras. The auspicious timing to buy gold falls between 12.18 PM on October 18 to 6.10 AM on the next day. </p>