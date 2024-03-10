JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova adjudged Miss World 2024; See Pics

Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic won the coveted Miss World 2024 title at a grand event held in Mumbai. Here are some glimpses from the gala event...
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 01:12 IST

Follow Us

Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic won the prestigious Miss World 2024 title at a grand event in Mumbai on March 9.

Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic won the prestigious Miss World 2024 title at a grand event in Mumbai on March 9.

Credit: Instagram/@krystyna_pyszko

ADVERTISEMENT
Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale.

Credit: Instagram/@missworld

With her win, Pyszkova became the second women from Czech Republic to win the coveted title. In 2006, Tatana Kucharova won the Miss World crown.

With her win, Pyszkova became the second women from Czech Republic to win the coveted title. In 2006, Tatana Kucharova won the Miss World crown.

Credit: Reuters

The model, is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages and is an advocate for sustainable development through education.

The model, is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages and is an advocate for sustainable development through education.

Credit: Reuters

According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration.

According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration.

Credit: Reuters

Ache Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago, Lesego Chombo from Botswana, Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic and Yasmin Azaytoun from Lebanon were the top 4 finalists.

Ache Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago, Lesego Chombo from Botswana, Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic and Yasmin Azaytoun from Lebanon were the top 4 finalists.

Credit: PTI

Krystyna Pyszkova celebrates with the fellow participants after being crowned Miss World at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai.

Krystyna Pyszkova celebrates with the fellow participants after being crowned Miss World at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova (2L) with fellow participants at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova (2L) with fellow participants at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 March 2024, 01:12 IST)
World newsBeauty pageantMiss WorldCzech Republic

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT