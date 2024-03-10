Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova adjudged Miss World 2024; See Pics

Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic won the prestigious Miss World 2024 title at a grand event in Mumbai on March 9.
Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale.
With her win, Pyszkova became the second women from Czech Republic to win the coveted title. In 2006, Tatana Kucharova won the Miss World crown.
The model, is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages and is an advocate for sustainable development through education.
According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration.
Ache Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago, Lesego Chombo from Botswana, Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic and Yasmin Azaytoun from Lebanon were the top 4 finalists.
Krystyna Pyszkova celebrates with the fellow participants after being crowned Miss World at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai.
Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova (2L) with fellow participants at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai.
