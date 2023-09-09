Desi with a videsi twist

Often, in wedding invites, you see a dress code - Indo-Western. We asked two people about the attire and what it means. Kala Bhashyam is a wedding planner based in Pune and has been helping brides plan weddings for over a decade. “There have been several occasions when I am asked for suggestions related to dress codes,” she says. “On functions which are not so ritualistic, I suggest Indo-Western because it gives the guests a range of options.”
According to historical notes, the fusion of Indian and Western attires began when Indian women holding important posts decided to tweak their outfits with some Western inspirations like puff sleeves and so on. Bollywood of the 60s and the 70s showed a range of Indo-Western outfits that had noodle strap kurtas, leggings and more.
“Indo-Western dress may look confused if it’s not put together with thought,” says Prakash Kumar, a stylist and designer who has been putting together outfits, especially for weddings. “Men think there are very few Indo-Western options but today, there are several exciting possibilities,” he notes. He believes that with the right attitude, a man can wear a cool pair of sneakers with a traditional zari dhoti and look stylish.
For her: Stylish dhoti pants: They are the pioneers of the Indo-Western mood board. They were embellished and paired with blouses with heavy work for weddings and grand receptions. This is a great, and safe look.
Cape dupattas: These are versatile and trendy. These could be worn with embellished ghagras and blouses, over sarees, and even a Western outfit like flowy pants and bustier. Embellishments such as golden embroidery or zardozi work can scale up the look immensely.
Flared-leg pants: When paired with cholis they are decidedly youthful and stylish. Embellishments will make all the difference, so, according to the occasion, make sure the flared pants have the right amount of jazz. Brocade material is a hot favourite for such a look and can showcase the essence and beauty of both cultures.
Anarkali kurta: Asymmetric Anarkali kurta paired with a billowing lehenga or dhoti pant is a mindset. Pair a cold shoulder asymmetric Anarkali kurta with a fitted dhoti pant. Complete it with a towering pair of stilettos.
Ruffled skirt: A thigh-high slit ruffled skirt with an embellished blouse or crop top and paired with an ethnic short jacket can be as stylish as you wish. Try it with a pair of cool sneakers for a dance night.
For him: For men, the Indo-Western attire could be a blend of Indian aesthetics and Western silhouettes. A variety of fabrics, textures and embroidery works could be incorporated to create the look. Bandhgalas with fancy embroidery, Western suits with Indian embellishments, pre-draped dhotis with soft jackets are all options for you.