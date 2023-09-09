Desi with a videsi twist

Often, in wedding invites, you see a dress code - Indo-Western. We asked two people about the attire and what it means. Kala Bhashyam is a wedding planner based in Pune and has been helping brides plan weddings for over a decade. “There have been several occasions when I am asked for suggestions related to dress codes,” she says. “On functions which are not so ritualistic, I suggest Indo-Western because it gives the guests a range of options.”