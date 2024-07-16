Home
Kim Kardashian's elegant & bold looks from Ambani's wedding festivities

American actor-socialite Kim Kardashian embraced traditional Indian wear with her own sultry twist at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 11:25 IST

Kim Kardashian chose a custom-made Maharani red saree lehenga by Manish Malhotra for Anant-Radhika's wedding.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Adorned with vibrant Swarovski crystals, sequins, metallic zari work, a Manish Malhotra signature, is structured with a double-layered blouse enhanced with signature crystal tassels.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Showcasing the beauty of Indian fabric artistry the chiffon drape features delicate floral trellis patterns enhancing Kim’s iconic style.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim's second outfit for the Ambani wedding was a custom Manish Malhotra ivory lehenga.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Featuring an off-shoulder silk blouse embroidered with floral motifs and light gold details, paired with an ornately crafted hand-loomed lehenga.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim completed her look with a signature Mijwan dupatta, adorned with scalloped zardosi borders and dramatic pearl tassels.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

For the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception, Kim wore a flame orange chiffon draped serpentine top and skirt by Gaurav Gupta.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

She completed her look with pure sparking emerald jewels.

Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Published 16 July 2024, 11:25 IST
