Kim Kardashian's elegant & bold looks from Ambani's wedding festivities

Kim Kardashian chose a custom-made Maharani red saree lehenga by Manish Malhotra for Anant-Radhika's wedding.
Adorned with vibrant Swarovski crystals, sequins, metallic zari work, a Manish Malhotra signature, is structured with a double-layered blouse enhanced with signature crystal tassels.
Showcasing the beauty of Indian fabric artistry the chiffon drape features delicate floral trellis patterns enhancing Kim’s iconic style.
Kim's second outfit for the Ambani wedding was a custom Manish Malhotra ivory lehenga.
Featuring an off-shoulder silk blouse embroidered with floral motifs and light gold details, paired with an ornately crafted hand-loomed lehenga.
Kim completed her look with a signature Mijwan dupatta, adorned with scalloped zardosi borders and dramatic pearl tassels.
For the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception, Kim wore a flame orange chiffon draped serpentine top and skirt by Gaurav Gupta.
She completed her look with pure sparking emerald jewels.
Published 16 July 2024, 11:25 IST