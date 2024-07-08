Radhika Merchant sizzles in Chainmail saree at Sangeet after party; pics viral

Radhika Merchant, the fiance of Anant Ambani, has once again garnered attention with her amazing fashion sense.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Radhika stunned everyone at her Sangeet after party by opting for a breathtaking Manish Malhotra chainmail saree.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
The outfit characterized by its intricate design and modern twist on traditional attire has left fashion enthusiasts in awe.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
These pictures are spreading on social media like wildfire and netizens are going gaga over her latest look.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
The saree, designed by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, showcased a blend of contemporary flair and traditional charm, making Radhika the cynosure of all eyes.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Published 08 July 2024, 12:43 IST