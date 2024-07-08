Home
Radhika Merchant sizzles in Chainmail saree at Sangeet after party; pics viral

Radhika Merchant sizzled in a glitzy chainmail saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra for her sangeet afterparty on July 5.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 12:43 IST

Radhika Merchant, the fiance of Anant Ambani, has once again garnered attention with her amazing fashion sense.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Radhika stunned everyone at her Sangeet after party by opting for a breathtaking Manish Malhotra chainmail saree.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

The outfit characterized by its intricate design and modern twist on traditional attire has left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

These pictures are spreading on social media like wildfire and netizens are going gaga over her latest look.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

The saree, designed by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, showcased a blend of contemporary flair and traditional charm, making Radhika the cynosure of all eyes.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Published 08 July 2024, 12:43 IST
Anant AmbaniRadhika MerchantfashionManish Malhotra

