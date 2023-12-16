Shimmer, sparkle and shine… essence of the season

In the vibrant city of Bengaluru, where the festive season brings an air of celebration, fashion takes centre-stage at Christmas and New Year’s events. The parties and gatherings during this time call for a wardrobe that mirrors the glamour of the season, and designers rise to the occasion, offering collections that dazzle and impress.
Among the designers making waves in the fashion scene are Paras and Shalini from Geisha Designs. Renowned for their luxurious evening wear, the duo brings to life garments that shimmer, sparkle and shine. These creations, characterised by intricate detailing and opulent fabrics, encapsulate the essence of the festive season. Women are drawn to their designs, seeking sophistication and style, as they prepare to attend the array of glamorous events that mark the calendar end.
Adding an extra layer of allure to the festivities is Charini, a designer from Colombo. Her expertise lies in crafting garments with metallic mesh, creating a mesmerising see-through effect that introduces an element of drama to the fashion landscape. In a city where style is more than just clothing – it’s a statement – Charini’s designs resonate with women looking to express their individuality during the season of celebrations.
As the city gears up for a series of dazzling events and parties, the demand for designer creations is on the rise. Whether it’s a Christmas party or a New Year’s extravaganza, women are turning to designers to ensure they step into the celebrations with grace and flair. In a city that knows how to revel, the glamour of the season is defined by designer collections, offering a blend of sophistication and style that captivates and welcomes the New Year in fashion-forward elegance.