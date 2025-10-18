<p>Diwali, deeply rooted in spiritual significance, is also a powerful source of fashion inspiration, allowing people to connect with the festive spirit through their attire, particularly with a rich and symbolic colour palette. While Diwali is not traditionally associated with a specific daily colour code like Navratri, the festival naturally embraces a set of colours that embody its themes of prosperity, joy and new beginnings. These colours are not merely a festive dress code - they represent the inner and outer radiance that Diwali celebrates.</p>.<p><strong>Here’s what they symbolise:</strong></p>.<p>Gold and yellow: Symbolising wealth, success and the auspicious glow of lamps, these are the typical colours of Diwali. Yellow brings forth joy, optimism and warmth, while gold reflects prosperity and divine light.</p>.<p>Red and maroon: Representing Goddess Lakshmi’s energy, these colours signify strength and courage. They are often chosen for new beginnings and for the central worship rituals.</p>.<p>Royal blue and deep green: These jewel tones embody dignity, serenity and growth. Deep green signifies harmony and new beginnings, while royal blue offers a sophisticated and rich look.</p>.<p>Pink and orange: These softer, yet vibrant colours, reflect energy, enthusiasm and compassion. Orange is frequently seen in festive decor, and pink embodies love and harmony.</p>.<p>White and off-white: Symbolising purity and peace, these serve as beautiful, calm foundations for outfits, especially when accented with gold or colourful embroidery.</p>.<p><strong>Light up your wardrobe</strong></p>.<p>For fashion enthusiasts, the opulent colour palette of Diwali offers an unparalleled opportunity for creative expression. The focus shifts from a daily change to choosing the most resplendent and auspicious look for the main celebration.</p>.<p><strong>Some combos for the season:</strong></p>.<p>Regal gold and red: A red saree or lehenga with intricate gold zari work exudes a fiercely regal and traditional aura, perfect for the Goddess Lakshmi Puja ceremony.</p>.<p>Vibrant and cheerful: A vibrant yellow anarkali or kurta with mirror work brings a cheerful glow, reflecting the light of the diyas.</p>.<p>Sophisticated statements: A royal blue velvet blouse paired with a richly embroidered skirt makes a sophisticated and memorable statement.</p>.<p>Graceful purity: A simple white or cream silk kurta-pyjama or saree accented with heavy gold jewellery reflects a sense of calm elegance and grace amidst the vibrant celebrations.</p>.<p>Photographer: Jiten Agarwal</p>