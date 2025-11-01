<p>This season, make-up is all about glowing skin, bold eyes and just the right hint of sparkle. The focus is on enhancing natural beauty while adding a twist that feels glamorous, yet wearable.</p>.<p>Start with radiant, dewy skin by prepping with a hydrating primer and lightweight, illuminating foundation. Cream blush in warm peach or a rosy tone gives a natural look, perfect for daytimes and evening parties. A touch of highlighter on the cheekbones, brow bone and bridge of the nose adds a soft glow.</p>.<p>For the eyes, jewel-toned shadows in emerald, ruby, or sapphire are trending this season. Add dimension by blending a metallic <br />shade on the centre of the lids and finishing with winged liner or softly smudged kohl. For a bolder statement, try a sweep of glitter across the eyelids or inner corners.</p>.<p>Deep berry or brick red lips complete the look. Matte lipsticks are timeless, but a glossy finish feels fresh and glam.</p>.<p>Seal the make-up with a setting spray to ensure it lasts through late-night parties.</p>