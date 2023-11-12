A feast beyond the sweets

The use of methi and the frequency of saag isn’t only in higher altitudes but even in Punjab where, “the subtle changes begin with the arrival of methi and bathua followed by the usage of spiced jaggery. Even the tea we have is made with a special masala that has ginger, black cardamom, pepper and cinnamon in it. As for the food, the shift is gradually towards millet, especially bajra and makai, and in dal, chana,” says Executive Chef Anupam Gulati of Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru. This, along with Madra, made both savoury and sweet, starts becoming a constant on the table, even for regions that move more towards mainland India. Take Garhwal for instance. Nivendan Kukreti, GM, Anandkashi By the Ganges says, “mandua ki roti and swala remain a constant during this time but what changes is the use of hearty grains, lentils and spices. Take for instance the dal, while the preference would be between urad and Gehet or Kulath Dal, there would be a hara moong preparation of methi leaves with a tempering of jeera and fresh garlic; or the use of Kali Haldi in food, and among fruits Ramphal and Timula or wild figs. Likewise, for the flour, corn, dried during summers, would be used to prepare chilas and soup. Or the til and masoor khichdi that would be served with urad dal ki pakodi, and gulgule, a banana-raisin sweet treat made to round off the meal.”