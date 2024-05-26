A Welsh feast

I was later bowled over by another Welsh dish named ‘faggots’. Although the word is branded offensive, here, faggots are meatballs. The name comes from an old British term ‘a bundle of sticks bound together as fuel’ — refers to the way the meatballs are shaped, wrapped with caul fat and baked. Faggots are typically made of minced pork offal such as heart, liver or spleen mixed with onions, sage or parsley and breadcrumbs. While I ate faggots with thick gravy and mushy peas — this is how they are usually served, I couldn’t finish off the whole portion given the firm and heavy texture of meatballs and the thick gravy.