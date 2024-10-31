<p>Take a healthy break from rich festive foods with this nutritious Beetroot Veg Soya Pulao!</p><p>Chunks of soya are simmered with a mix of vegetables and mild spices, then combined with fragrant long-grain basmati rice to create a colourful, flavourful dish that’s both light and satisfying.</p><p>Up-and-coming actor Ananya Amar joins Aadharsh Tatpati to create this healthy Deepavali special just for you!</p><p>Perfect for balancing the heavier meals enjoyed during Deepavali celebrations, this wholesome pulao delivers a satisfying and delicious experience while being light and healthy.</p><p>Take a healthy break this festive season with this easy, colourful recipe, presented by Exo!</p>