<p>Southekayi Muddipalya is a beloved North Karnataka delicacy, and in this episode chef Sihi Kahi Chandru gives it a unique twist by using cucumber (southekayi) instead of the usual greens. It might seem strange to cook a cucumber — not just eat it raw in a salad — but that’s exactly what makes this version so intriguing and delicious!</p><p>This versatile side dish (or even snack) pairs beautifully with rice, chapati, jowar roti, or simply on its own for a light, wholesome bite. Whether you call it cucumber muddi palya, cucumber palya, or cooked cucumber curry, this recipe brings together simple ingredients, regional flavours, and a comforting texture.</p><p>In this video:</p><p>Step-by-step instructions for making Southekayi Muddipalya</p><p>Tips for balancing flavours (spice, tang, coconut)</p><p>Serving suggestions and regional pairing ideas</p><p>Variations (milder, spicier, coconut-rich)</p><p>Try this North Karnataka specialty at home and experience how a humble cucumber transforms into a flavourful, cooked delight. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, comment, and hit the bell — and share your versions with us!</p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.</p><p>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil</p><p>LPG Partner- Indane</p><p>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige</p><p>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers</p><p>Snacks Partner - Lays</p><p>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>