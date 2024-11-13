<p>In North Karnataka, Saoji-style Mutton Khara Boti is a beloved dish enjoyed by many. Made with just a handful of ingredients, this simple yet flavourful part-curry, part-soup brings out the natural taste and nutrients of mutton.<br><br>In this episode of Cuisines of Karnataka, Murali and Suchitra recreate the award-winning Mutton Khara Boti recipe from the Davangere cooking competition, prepared by Ashwini Girish Kalburgi.<br>This dish, rooted in the culinary heritage of the Saoji Marathi community, is a must-try North Karnataka classic.<br><br>Try this best-kept secret from North Karnataka and fall in love with its simplicity!</p>