<p>You’ve heard of Mysore Pak, but have you tried Mysore Mutton Chops? </p><p>This unique mutton recipe from Mysuru stands out among the various mutton chops made across Karnataka, and it’s sure to impress! Featuring tender mutton pressure-cooked and then fried in a specially prepared masala paste, this dish is spicy, flavourful, and wonderfully aromatic.<br><br>Unlike other mutton recipes, this version skips onions and ginger, relying instead on fresh coriander and black peppercorns for its distinctive taste. Perfect as a pick-me-up during a fever or cold, it’s best enjoyed with traditional ragi balls or alongside steamed rice.<br><br>Give it a try, and you’re bound to make it again!</p>