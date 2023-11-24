<p>Beloved by Karnataka's very own son, Puneeth Rajkumar, this Biryani is Ragoo's own recipe, served at his restaurant, Ragoo's Kitchen.<br>Puneeth Rajkumar would have this dish specially made and brought to his film sets.<br>In this episode, Ragoo from Ragoo's Kitchen teaches you this delicious recipe, named in honour of Puneeth Rajakumar.<br>Arun Kumar from Mane Mane Rasadoota rates it.<br><br>Freedom Healthy Oil presents Cuisines of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.</p>