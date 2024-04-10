Eid ul-Fitr: 5 must-try dishes to savour

Kebabs is made with grilled pieces of meat marinated in a blend of spices and herbs. They're flavourful and tender, perfect for serving as appetisers or part of the main course.
A fragrant dish cooked with meat, spices, and herbs, Biryani takes centerstage during Eid feasts.
A creamy and aromatic curry made with chicken cooked in a rich sauce of yogurt, cream, and spices, Chicken Korma is a popular dish enjoyed with rice or naan during the festivities.
Sewai (Vermicelli) is considered a must-have on the occasion of Eid. It is made with almonds, cashews, and raisins and it smells heavenly.
Credit: Instagram/soniabhardwaj25
A refreshing dessert, Fruit Custard is made with a creamy custard base, mixed with fruits like bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds. It's a light and delicious way to end a festive meal.
