Eid ul-Fitr: 5 must-try dishes to savour

Eid ul-Fitr: 5 must-try dishes to savour

Here's a diverse selection of dishes that you might want to try on Eid ul-Fitr.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 06:43 IST

Kebabs is made with grilled pieces of meat marinated in a blend of spices and herbs. They're flavourful and tender, perfect for serving as appetisers or part of the main course.

Credit: Pexels

A fragrant dish cooked with meat, spices, and herbs, Biryani takes centerstage during Eid feasts.

Credit: Pexels

A creamy and aromatic curry made with chicken cooked in a rich sauce of yogurt, cream, and spices, Chicken Korma is a popular dish enjoyed with rice or naan during the festivities.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Sewai (Vermicelli) is considered a must-have on the occasion of Eid. It is made with almonds, cashews, and raisins and it smells heavenly.

Credit: Instagram/soniabhardwaj25

A refreshing dessert, Fruit Custard is made with a creamy custard base, mixed with fruits like bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds. It's a light and delicious way to end a festive meal.

Credit: Pexels

(Published 10 April 2024, 06:43 IST)
