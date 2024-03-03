Masterpiece in a glass

Historically, winemaking has been characterised as a religious offering and in the Christian faith, is associated with the blood of Jesus Christ. This symbolism is seen often in many artworks at the Thyssen, whether it is the ‘Last Supper’ by a 15th-century Delft-based painter known as Master of the Virgo inter Virgines or a 16th-century diptych of Saint Elizabeth offering bread and wine to beggars. The tour takes you through other Biblical themes like the story of Lot’s daughters who have sex with Lot without his knowledge (while he is under the influence of wine) to bear him children. There are a couple of paintings that depict this at Thyssen, but I found the one by Hendrik de Somer most evocative. Of course, the art-wine connect isn’t restricted to religion, and you can see several works of everyday people enjoying their tipple — like Gerrit van Honthorst’s ‘The Happy Violinist’ or Adriaen Brouwer’s ‘Village Scene with Men Drinking’, or Adriaen van Ostade’s ‘Tavern Interior’. The most eye-catching exhibit is a set of 16th-century gilt-mounted Nautilus cups (mother-of-pearl shells) elaborately decorated with scenes of Bacchus (the God of winemaking) marrying Ariadne. Juxtaposed against these is a still life by 17th-century Dutch artist Willem Kalf depicting a nautilus cup as a wine chalice.