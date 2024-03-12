Mumbai's vada pav is one of the 'Best Sandwiches in the World'

Tata Atlas, a global travel guide known for its culinary expertise, recently came up with a list of '50 Best Sandwiches in the World'.

Vada Pav procured the 19th place on the list with a rating of 4.3, making the Indians proud of their lip-smacking savouries of very flavour.

The Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwich and the Turkish Tombik Doner shared the top position in the list with a 4.6 rating.

Lebanese Shawarma, Montreal Smoked Meat and Lobster Rolls were some of the notable sandwiches among the top ten.

Sharing the list on Instagram, Taste Atlas asked its followers to pick their favourite sandwiches.

Speaking of the delectable Vada Pav, it is a vegetarian combination, of two items - a deep fried vada (which is made of flavourful, spiced mashed potatoes coated in a batter of besan, known as gram flour) and pav (a soft-bread bun). Accompanying, chutneys are nestled in it for a burst of flavour and moist texture.

Frequently served with dried garlic, this perfect cuisine is definitely inexpensive, transportable and really simple to make.

According to Taste Atlas, the Indian snack was first introduced by a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who used to run a shop near the Dadar railway station, of now called 'Mumbai', in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of Vada Pav as an affordable dish for the daily hungry workers.