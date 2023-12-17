Raising the bar for presentation

These days, chefs are experimenting with forgotten regional dishes to get them recognition at national and global levels in their signature style. At pan-India Raasta and Yeti outlets, the local dishes from the Himalayas are presented in a gourmet version to appeal to the contemporary crowds. According to Hanish Popli, GM at Raasta and Yeti Dehradun, dishes like Datshi from Bhutan, Kothey from Tibet and Sekuwa from Nepal are some of the best-sellers at the restaurant after the chefs reinvented them with more presentable and sustainable ingredients. He informs, “A good restaurant kitchen always emphasises presentation which includes everything from crockery to every element that is to be put on that piece, every element of the dishes whether it is the main item or the accompaniment or garnish, all of them should come together and form a marriage to stand apart as a dish. Between two different flavours which can go together to form a new one, different cuisines can be mixed from around the world and that makes much sense when the method of cooking is similar. The use of an ingredient included in the dish also plays an important role; for example, if we serve our classic bhelpuri/jhalmuri in a Vietnamese rice paper sheet and garnish it with foam of the coriander, tamarind emulsion, and fresh green tamarind — it looks classic but at the same time all flavours are known to everyone so it turns it into a new experience.”