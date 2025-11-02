Red hot chilli oil

<p>In a dim-lit Pan-Asian restaurant, curiosity gets the better of us. On the table sit delicate porcelain bowls, their contents glowing ruby in the low light. We open one, and out comes the irresistible zest of chilli oil — smoky, crunchy, and tempting enough to steal the spotlight even before the first dish hits the table.</p>.<p>Sometimes sweetened with caramelised crunchy shallots while at others mellowed down with black beans, chilli oil is slowly taking over the kitchens of home cooks and restaurants. What was once an Asian pantry secret is now a food blogger’s instant-ramen essential, a beloved slather over breakfast eggs, a dipping sauce for steaming momos and a staple on the tables of fine-dining restaurants.</p>.<p><strong>The heat is on</strong></p>.<p>According to Chef Priyank Chouhan, Director - Culinary and Operations at the Pan Asian restaurant Shiro, the fiery drizzle has hit the sweet spot of today’s food trends thanks to its bold flavours and global appeal. “It adds instant heat and depth to any dish, making it a go-to side for adventurous eaters. Additionally, it’s easy to customise at home, fitting perfectly into the growing ‘condiment culture’ where sauces are celebrated just as much as the meals themselves,” observes the chef, who prepares two types of chilli oil in-house.</p>.<p>One of the most versatile condiments in today’s culinary landscape, chilli oil is both an ingredient and an experience, believe Sabrina Sait and Vikram Malhotra, Founder and Culinary Director respectively of the newly-opened Juliana’s Bistro. “The heat of the chilli balanced with aromatic spices and oils creates layers of depth that can elevate the simplest of dishes, from noodles and dumplings to pizza or even eggs.”</p>.<p>Part of its popularity lies in its flavour complexity – the perfect marriage of bold and balanced – adding a tinge of umami to any regular dish, believes Durbar Basu Ray, Executive Chef of the luxury hotel, The Oterra. “Since it layers heat with aromatics, a good chilli oil adds depth and essence to nearly any meal. With its vibrant red colour and oil-suspended flakes, it has an Instagram-worthy appearance and no wonder become part of people’s food rituals,” he notes.</p>.<p>Talking of Instagram, it’s a star among food bloggers who create hit reels and videos on social media with it. Richa Gupta, owner and founder of the much-loved food blog, ‘My Food Story’, always keeps a batch of homemade chilli oil in her pantry. “My favourite way to use it is for fried eggs – I heat chilli oil with bits of chilli and garlic instead of regular oil; add some sesame seeds for crunch and then crack eggs right in. The bottom gets extra crispy and delicious,” she raves. She also swears by it in her dan dan noodles, of which she has been working on a vegan version which also uses the condiment in its sauce. However, her favourite? The unusual combination of chilli oil on ice cream. “It’s the absolute bomb!” gushes the content creator who always keeps a batch of homemade chilli oil in her pantry.</p>.<p>When asked if there is really a difference between the bottled versions and the ones made fresh at home, Richa points out that homemade chilli oil is often fresher than store-bought ones. “Even though most bottled versions don’t need preservatives since it’s oil-based, I still prefer making small batches at home. The flavours are nicer, you can play with the garlic-to-chilli ratio, and it doesn’t go rancid or develop that stale smell over time,” she explains. Priyank agrees and adds, “Since the oil works as a preservative and the chillies are cooked and get a little dehydrated in the process, you can store even the homemade ones for a few months.”</p>.<p><strong>The Indian touch</strong></p>.<p>As much as we Indians love our tadka which follows a similar technique of heating oil with aromatics, a jar of chilli oil can be a welcome addition to the table lifting any of the everyday dishes up a notch.</p>.<p>“For a smoky and spicy touch, a little bit of oil can be used in place of ghee or chutney over parathas and dosas. When added to a simple dal or khichdi, it brings the right touch of heat and aromatics without the extra masala,” says Durbar to which Richa adds, “Whenever our regular food tastes a bit ‘meh’, all we do is add a chilli oil tadka to zest it up.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">And for Priyank, who also plans to retail chilli oil to an upcoming restaurant, it’s about play as much as tradition. “In my kitchen, I use chilli oil both in traditional ways and unexpected ones. As a traditional accompaniment, it is perfect with dim sums and even dishes like sweet potato chilli mash. In starters, I’ve used it to elevate appetisers such as XO prawns and other chilli oil-based bites. As a marinade base, I mix it with soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic for a punchy marinade for tofu, chicken, or shrimp. In salad dressings, just a few drops added to vinaigrettes or tahini dressings bring warmth and complexity to the dish.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">So, the next time you are tired of your routine dal chawal, roti, boiled eggs or even curd rice, remember a splash of chilli oil is all you need to make it come alive and set your taste buds on fire.</p>